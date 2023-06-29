xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Price Reaches $0.87 on Major Exchanges

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, xSUSHI has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and $5,939.24 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xSUSHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

