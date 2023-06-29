Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Down 0.5 %
CTIB stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.95.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 340.08%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
