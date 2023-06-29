ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Hits $428,939.53

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $428,939.53 and approximately $25.99 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00096437 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

