Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Down 4.3%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.28 and last traded at $50.29. 914,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,081,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $281,492.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,266.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $1,201,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 424.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

