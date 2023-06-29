Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Lifted by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,284. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.06.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.