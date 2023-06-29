Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after acquiring an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after acquiring an additional 408,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after acquiring an additional 395,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.42. 326,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,495. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.08 and a 200 day moving average of $165.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

