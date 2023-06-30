1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 29,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 606,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $417.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,455.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 686,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 538,874 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 583,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 296,420 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,892,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,094,000 after buying an additional 207,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 181,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

