142 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Booking by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $2,481,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $59.89 on Friday, hitting $2,715.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,977. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,642.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,474.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,786.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

