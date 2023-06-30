22nd Century Group Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at 22nd Century Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “top pick” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.7 %

DAL stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.54. 13,215,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,749,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $47.73.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

