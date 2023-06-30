22nd Century Group Reiterates “Downgrade” Rating for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

22nd Century Group reiterated their downgrade rating on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Celanese from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.71.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.26. The stock had a trading volume of 339,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,752. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $128.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after buying an additional 131,705 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Celanese by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,605,000 after buying an additional 142,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after buying an additional 1,035,456 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

