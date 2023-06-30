53,285 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40,276 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKF traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. 93,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,628. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

