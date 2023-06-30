6,789 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $56.09. 182,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,582. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

