888 Reiterates “Upgrade” Rating for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

888 reissued their upgrade rating on shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered California Water Service Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $61.50.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

CWT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 234,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.47. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.48). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

