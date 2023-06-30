92 Resources Reiterates Initiates Rating for Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

92 Resources restated their initiates rating on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enovis from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Enovis stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.26. 138,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $680,499.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Enovis by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

