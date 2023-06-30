A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Handelsbanken assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19,725.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.64. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

