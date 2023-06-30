ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $1,262.90 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019040 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014114 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,114.16 or 1.00154543 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00003044 USD and is up 14.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,386.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

