Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.13

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.13 and traded as high as C$17.00. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$16.98, with a volume of 2,749 shares trading hands.
Acadian Timber Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$286.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.13.
Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$22.36 million during the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 42.89%. Analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.6807662 EPS for the current year.
Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement
About Acadian Timber
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Acadian Timber
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.