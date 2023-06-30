Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.13

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.13 and traded as high as C$17.00. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$16.98, with a volume of 2,749 shares trading hands.

Acadian Timber Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$286.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.13.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$22.36 million during the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 42.89%. Analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.6807662 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

About Acadian Timber

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

(Free Report)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.