Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $310.98. 349,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,714. The firm has a market cap of $196.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

