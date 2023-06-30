accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $729.45

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 729.45 ($9.27) and traded as high as GBX 775 ($9.85). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 769 ($9.78), with a volume of 24,445 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACSO has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.16) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

accesso Technology Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 731.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 754.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of £317.96 million, a PE ratio of 4,265.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Featured Articles

