AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 15,818 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 8,782 call options.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. 2,495,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,611. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSOS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

