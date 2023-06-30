Advocate Group LLC Acquires 487 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,920 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.7 %

NKE stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.48. 4,864,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,786,949. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average of $119.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

