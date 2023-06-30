Advocate Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advocate Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.82. 83,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $283.65. The stock has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

