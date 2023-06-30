Advocate Group LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 102,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,985. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

