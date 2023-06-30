Advocate Group LLC Has $9.46 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 2.1% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Unilever by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $201,000. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Unilever by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 1.0 %

UL stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.06. The stock had a trading volume of 190,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,361. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

