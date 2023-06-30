Advocate Group LLC Purchases 5,136 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 138.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,843 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $206.82. The company had a trading volume of 105,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,088. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

