Advocate Group LLC Purchases 9,839 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.9% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. 301,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,085. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

