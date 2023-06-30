Advocate Group LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,314. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

