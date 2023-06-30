Advocate Group LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advocate Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $404.94. 217,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,074. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.28.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.