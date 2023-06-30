Advocate Group LLC Sells 14,708 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Advocate Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,708 shares during the quarter. ABB comprises 1.6% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 1.9% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 404,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 5.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 7.5% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 6.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

ABB Price Performance

NYSE:ABBNY traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 28,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,880. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $39.82.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

