aelf Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, aelf has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $172.00 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002460 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000905 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,196,264 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

