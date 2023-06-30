Afentra (LON:AET) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Afentra plc (LON:AET – Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.90 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.10 ($0.32). 644,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 957,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.32).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Afentra alerts:

Afentra Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £53.16 million, a PE ratio of -861.67 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Afentra Company Profile

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.