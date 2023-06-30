Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.21

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.21 and last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 181958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EADSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 5.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbus SE will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3572 per share. This is a boost from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.46%.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

