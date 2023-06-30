Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 0.9 %

ALB stock opened at $218.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.90.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.