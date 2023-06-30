Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.72

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.72 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 49.34 ($0.63). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.64), with a volume of 584,330 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.34) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 65 ($0.83) target price for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.34) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £269.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.64.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

