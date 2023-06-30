Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ERH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 14,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,111. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.12.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.