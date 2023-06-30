Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ERH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 14,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,111. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.12.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $112,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

