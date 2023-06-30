Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,894,000 after buying an additional 1,758,824 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,242 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,576,000 after purchasing an additional 655,629 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,498,000 after buying an additional 508,586 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $75.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

