Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $744,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 223,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 112,265 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 310,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 122,894 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8,306.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.17.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

