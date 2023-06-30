Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,540 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

NYSE:DUK opened at $88.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.29. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

