Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,707 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 44,255 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,919,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,758,000 after acquiring an additional 302,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.8 %

AQN stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -716.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

