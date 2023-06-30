Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,682,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,096,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,498 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 31,996 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,078,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 604.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 503,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 497,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.