Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Mastercard stock opened at $388.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $376.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.64. The company has a market capitalization of $368.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

