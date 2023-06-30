Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 491 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,630 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

NYSE:VMW opened at $143.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

