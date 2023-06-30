Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Down 51.8% in June

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,400 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 1,136,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.0 days.

Alsea Price Performance

Alsea stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,691. Alsea has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Get Alsea alerts:

About Alsea

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.