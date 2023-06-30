American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,909 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in American Express by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.14. The stock had a trading volume of 779,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.89. The firm has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

