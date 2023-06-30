American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,259,000 after purchasing an additional 199,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.53.

American Tower Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $192.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.00. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

