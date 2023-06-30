Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Down 61.3% in June

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the May 31st total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $1.14 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.08 million. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 7.76%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -450.00%.

(Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.