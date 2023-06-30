Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus cut their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.31.
Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %
Amgen stock opened at $221.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.
Institutional Trading of Amgen
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after acquiring an additional 265,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,757,927,000 after purchasing an additional 54,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,601,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,151 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.