Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16,424.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.56. 745,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,692. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

