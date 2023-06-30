Analyzing FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) & CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) and FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CSX and FirstGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CSX alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSX 28.35% 33.01% 10.14% FirstGroup N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CSX and FirstGroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSX $14.85 billion 4.64 $4.17 billion $2.03 16.68 FirstGroup $6.27 billion 0.20 $869.20 million N/A N/A

Dividends

CSX has higher revenue and earnings than FirstGroup.

CSX pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. FirstGroup pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CSX pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CSX has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. CSX is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

CSX has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstGroup has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of CSX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of CSX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of FirstGroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CSX and FirstGroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSX 0 9 16 0 2.64 FirstGroup 0 0 1 0 3.00

CSX presently has a consensus price target of $34.92, indicating a potential upside of 3.10%. FirstGroup has a consensus price target of $146.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,921.98%. Given FirstGroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FirstGroup is more favorable than CSX.

Summary

CSX beats FirstGroup on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities. The company also offers intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 30 terminals transporting manufactured consumer goods in containers; and drayage services, including the pickup and delivery of intermodal shipments. It serves the automotive industry with distribution centers and storage locations, as well as connects non-rail served customers through transferring products, such as plastics and ethanol from rail to trucks. The company operates approximately 20,000 route mile rail network, which serves various population centers in 26 states east of the Mississippi River, the District of Columbia, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, as well as owns and leases approximately 3,600 locomotives. It also serves production and distribution facilities through track connections. CSX Corporation was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About FirstGroup

(Free Report)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos. FirstGroup plc was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.