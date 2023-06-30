Analyzing Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF)

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) and Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li-Cycle 1 1 6 0 2.63 Secure Energy Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

Li-Cycle presently has a consensus price target of $7.71, suggesting a potential upside of 34.16%. Secure Energy Services has a consensus price target of $9.61, suggesting a potential upside of 106.61%. Given Secure Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Secure Energy Services is more favorable than Li-Cycle.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

60.1% of Li-Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Secure Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Li-Cycle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Li-Cycle and Secure Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li-Cycle $13.40 million 75.74 -$53.60 million N/A N/A Secure Energy Services N/A N/A N/A $0.47 9.98

Secure Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li-Cycle.

Profitability

This table compares Li-Cycle and Secure Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li-Cycle N/A -14.69% -9.56% Secure Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals. It also provides hub products, such as lithium carbonate, cobalt sulphate, nickel sulphate, and manganese carbonate. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc., an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities. The Environmental and Fluid Management segment includes a network of owned, operated, and marketed industrial landfills, hazardous and non-hazardous waste processing and transfer facilities, and environmental solutions for site remediation and reclamation, bio-remediation, demolition and decommissioning, emergency response, and metal recycling services. This segment also offers fluid management for drilling, completion, and production operations; drilling fluid services; chemical solutions; and equipment rental services. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

